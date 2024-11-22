School education review meeting on pass percentage held in Krishnagiri

A review of performance of teachers with poor pass percentage in the quarterly exams for Plus Two accompanied with an orientation for them was held under the aegis of the district administration here on Friday.

The meeting chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu reviewed the pass percentage shown by government schools in the Plus Two quarterly exams. The review and orientation was among the teachers teaching Tamil, Maths, Accounts, Commerce, Economics, Botony, Zoology, and Physics.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector said that in the last 5 years, the pass percentage had been low in Maths, Tamil, Accounts, Commerce and Economics. The reasons were examined school wise and teacher-wise and a reorientation was being given. To address this gap between teaching and learning outcome through pass percentage, teachers were advised to track the attendance of students, motivation to study the subject and introduce new Teaching/Learning materials to help teachers make students learn.

Slow learners must be given special attention through special classes after school. The Collector urged the teachers to improve the pass percentage in the upcoming half-yearly exams.

School principals were asked to encourage students with high percentage to prepare for competitive entrance exams.

In addition, schools were also asked to create awareness against narcotic substances among students during assembly and conduct periodic checks in nearby outlets for contraband substances. Any information/tipoff on the sale of narcotic substances or the possession of such substances by students must be immediately communicated to Childline 1098, School Education student helpline -14417, anti-drug helpline – 10581.