School education minister inspects elementary schools in Pennagaram

Published - October 10, 2024 07:49 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi testing the learning abilities of students at an elementary school in Dharmapuri.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi testing the learning abilities of students at an elementary school in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi conducted extensive inspections under the 234_77 scheme in the Pennagaram Assembly constituency on Thursday.

During his visit to the Panchayat Union Elementary School in Kullanur, Mr. Poyyamozhi addressed complaints regarding delays in serving breakfast under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Programme. He questioned the school headmaster about the reasons for the delay and also interacted with the breakfast scheme staff, inspecting the quality of the food being served.

While at the school, the minister observed teachers and staff fixing an electrical issue. He instructed them to prioritise the safety of the students.

Earlier, on Wednesday night, Mr. Poyyamozhi made unannounced visits to other elementary schools, where he assessed students’ learning abilities in both Tamil and English. He also inspected the local Block Education Office.

