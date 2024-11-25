School Education Minister hands over GO for renaming of school

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited a village in Namakkal district on Monday to hand over the government order (GO) for renaming a primary school.

A panchayat union primary school in Mallasamudram previously bore the name “Harijan Colony.” A petition had been submitted to the State Commission for SC/ST requesting a name change. The resolution to rename the school was passed during a school management committee meeting and subsequently approved in the Mallasamudram town panchayat meeting. Following this, a GO was issued on 22 November.

On Monday, the minister visited the school and personally handed over a copy of the GO to the school headmaster. In a symbolic act, he erased the “Harijan Colony” name using black paint and officially renamed it as Panchayat Union Primary School Mallasamudram East.

The minister also honoured Ganesan, a local resident who had led efforts to have the name changed. The villagers expressed their gratitude to the minister for facilitating the renaming.

