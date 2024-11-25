ADVERTISEMENT

School Education Minister hands over GO for renaming of school

Updated - November 25, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi erasing the name of a primary school in Namakkal District in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 25 November 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited a village in Namakkal district on Monday to hand over the government order (GO) for renaming a primary school.

ADVERTISEMENT

A panchayat union primary school in Mallasamudram previously bore the name “Harijan Colony.” A petition had been submitted to the State Commission for SC/ST requesting a name change. The resolution to rename the school was passed during a school management committee meeting and subsequently approved in the Mallasamudram town panchayat meeting. Following this, a GO was issued on 22 November.

On Monday, the minister visited the school and personally handed over a copy of the GO to the school headmaster. In a symbolic act, he erased the “Harijan Colony” name using black paint and officially renamed it as Panchayat Union Primary School Mallasamudram East.

The minister also honoured Ganesan, a local resident who had led efforts to have the name changed. The villagers expressed their gratitude to the minister for facilitating the renaming.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US