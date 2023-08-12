ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi rushed to private hospital after feeling faint

August 12, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

According to preliminary reports, the Minister was rushed to a small private facility in Karimangalam

P.V. Srividya

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. File. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was rushed to a private hospital here after he reportedly felt faint and complained of discomfort here in Karimangalam on August 12. Mr. Poyyamozhi was enroute to Krishnagiri from Salem for a series of government events at the time.  

According to preliminary reports, the Minister was rushed to a small private facility in Karimangalam. He was later moved to Arun hospital, another private hospital in the same area.

The Resident Medical Officer and the cardiologist of Dharmapuri medical college hospital are also present at the private hospital, along with Collector and the Superintendent of Police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US