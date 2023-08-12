HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi rushed to private hospital after feeling faint

According to preliminary reports, the Minister was rushed to a small private facility in Karimangalam

August 12, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

P.V. Srividya
Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. File.

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. File. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was rushed to a private hospital here after he reportedly felt faint and complained of discomfort here in Karimangalam on August 12. Mr. Poyyamozhi was enroute to Krishnagiri from Salem for a series of government events at the time.  

According to preliminary reports, the Minister was rushed to a small private facility in Karimangalam. He was later moved to Arun hospital, another private hospital in the same area.

The Resident Medical Officer and the cardiologist of Dharmapuri medical college hospital are also present at the private hospital, along with Collector and the Superintendent of Police.

