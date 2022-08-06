School Education Dept. issues safety measures as rain continues across Coimbatore

As rain lashes the district, the School Education Department on Friday issued a circular to all institutions instructing teachers and managements on students’ safety.

Teachers and Heads of the schools must raise awareness about diseases such as dengue and chikungunya that widely spread during this season and also take students with symptoms to Public Health Centres for check-up and treatment.

"Ensure students do not park their bicycles close to the compound. Also, avoid taking lessons or allowing children near dilapidated classrooms," said R. Boopathy, Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore.

School managements must check all electric components in the school and rectify faults, if any. "Consider shutting down power supply if need be. Also raise awareness among children against touching wires and barbs. Ban students from entering under-construction buildings or climbing walls, the circular said.

“Inform the department, Corporation or tahsildar about water stagnation, overflowing septic tanks and water bodies. Also tell students and parents to not venture out near lakes or flooded areas during this time, the circular said.

The District Education Officer for middle, high and higher secondary schools and Block Education Officer for primary schools must review and submit a report on these measures to the department by August 10, the circular said.