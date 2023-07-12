HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School Education Department staff in Coimbatore stage protest demanding promotion

July 12, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven members of the Tamil Nadu Education Department Administrative Officers’ Association staged a sit-in protest on the premises of the School Education Department on Wednesday demanding promotion for the staff.

“Probationary period and promotion priority list and promotion of employees ranging from clerks to officials are pending for over 10 years due to which hikes and gratuities are delayed,” the protesters said.

“During talks, the officials assured us that action will be taken on our demand within two days. But, the details were not elaborated. We will continue the sit-in protest on the premises until steps are taken,” they said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.