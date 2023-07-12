School Education Department staff in Coimbatore stage protest demanding promotion

July 12, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Eleven members of the Tamil Nadu Education Department Administrative Officers’ Association staged a sit-in protest on the premises of the School Education Department on Wednesday demanding promotion for the staff.

“Probationary period and promotion priority list and promotion of employees ranging from clerks to officials are pending for over 10 years due to which hikes and gratuities are delayed,” the protesters said.

“During talks, the officials assured us that action will be taken on our demand within two days. But, the details were not elaborated. We will continue the sit-in protest on the premises until steps are taken,” they said.