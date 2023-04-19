HamberMenu
School Education Department flags off campaign for government schools

April 19, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A rally to create awareness on education through government schools ahead of a fresh academic year was flagged off in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

“Let’s admit our children in government schools and let’s help plan our future” – a campaign for government schools was flagged off here by the Department of School Education on Wednesday.

The campaign was being flagged off just as the admissions are set to begin for the coming academic year. 

With the distribution of applications to government schools commencing on April 17, the department had launched a campaign to campaign for admissions to the government schools among the public.

The campaign rally highlighted the various welfare schemes in the offing for the children and the easing the burden of education for the parents.  According to the School Education Department, 16 types of free education items, breakfast scheme, fun-filled learning through the Ennum Ezhutum Thittam, 7.5% quota for government school students in medical colleges; higher education assurance for government school pass out girl students; various cultural events to hone young talents were among the various highlights.

Every summer, private schools compete with each other deputing teachers onto the streets campaigning for their schools.  Private school teachers starting from nursery admissions are seen campaigning door-to-door with pamphlets calling for applications for admissions.  

To counter this, the department was pushing for campaigning to boost the admissions in government schools.

