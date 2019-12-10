School Education Commissioner interacts with education officials

Commissioner of School Education Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan headed a discussion with education officials from four districts under Coimbatore Zone here on Monday.

Education officials said that the session saw the attendance of over a 100 participants from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts. The participants comprised Chief Education Officers, District Education Officers, headmasters, teachers and other officials from the Department of School Education from the respective districts.

Quality of education

According to an earlier communication, the session was about “suggesting measures to improve quality of education to students.”

An education official who participated in the session told The Hindu that a team of education officials led by Ms. Vaidhyan had a face-to-face interaction with every individual participant. “Teachers and headmasters were called individually and their suggestions were noted,” the official said. Due to this, the session that was supposed to end at 3 p.m. was extended, according to the official. The session was held at PSG College of Technology.

Meanwhile, S. Chandrasekar, coordinator of ‘Save School Education Movement’, alleged that he was not allowed to meet Ms. Vaidhyan to present a petition on the poor infrastructure in government schools in Coimbatore district. “They said they will discuss infrastructure issues in the session, but I was not allowed inside,” he claimed.