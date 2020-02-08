School dropouts rescued from brick kiln

In a joint operation conducted by revenue, police and an NGO here, over 20 school dropouts found at a brick kiln along with their families were rescued on Saturday. Officials have made arrangements for the children to continue schooling.

Based on a complaint of bonded labour at a brick kiln near Sendamangalam here, a team led by Namakkal Revenue District Officer M. Kottai Kumar conducted inspections on the premises of the firm on Saturday.

On inquiry, officials found over 20 children who discontinued schooling along with their families at the brick kiln. Officials said 19 families were found and most of them were from Tiruvannamalai.

Six families, including children, wanted to return to Tiruvanamalai and arrangements were made in this regard. Mr. Kumar said, “they are not bonded labourers but have moved to Namakkal to work here. Arrangements have also been made for continued schooling for about 10 children in families, which decided to continue to work here.”