Private school denies allegations

A private school in Podanur that was accused of not conducting quarterly and half-yearly examinations for Class X students for the academic year 2019-20, has denied the allegations.

A Class X student from the NISE Academy in Podanur had claimed that the school did not hold quarterly examination and the teachers gave the question paper for half-yearly examination as a “home test.”

After cancelling the Class X examinations on Tuesday, the State government announced that 80 % of the final marks will be based on performances in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 % will be based on attendance. The student claimed that the school did not intimate the students regarding the calculation process as the quarterly and half-yearly examinations were allegedly not held.

However, a senior representative of the school told The Hindu the allegations were baseless. “We have all the relevant documents to prove that the examinations were held and we are ready to produce them anywhere,” the representative said.