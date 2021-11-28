School correspondent, teacher held under POCSO Act in Salem

Salem

28 November 2021 00:32 IST

The correspondent and martial arts teacher of a private school here were arrested by the police on Saturday following sexual harassment complaint.

According to the police, a Class XII student studying in a private school at Karumandurai attempted to kill herself recently. On inquiry, police found that an incident of sexual assault faced by the student had forced her to take the extreme step.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, Karumandurai police registered a case. Police said that the victim was sexually assaulted by Raja (49), the martial arts teacher at the school, four years ago. Though the victim had reported this to the school correspondent Deepan Devaraj (49), he had allegedly asked her to remain silent, police said.

Advertising

Advertising

DSP R. Muthusamy said that based on the complaint, the accused have been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)