School correspondent in Erode threatens parent for demanding fee refund

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 02, 2022 21:24 IST

A dispute over refunding fees at a private school led to the correspondent reportedly pointing a pistol at a parent here on Friday.

The incident took place at Billabong High International School at Nanjai Uthukuli in Modakkurichi taluk. A four-year-old boy’s father alleged that he was beaten by workers on the school premises.

The boy’s father told the media that he had admitted his child in pre-KG in the current academic year and paid the fees. The boy was shifted to another school in a few days and the school management returned half of the paid fees and assured to return the balance soon, he said.

On Friday evening, the father and the child went to the school seeking the balance money. An altercation broke out between the boy’s father and the school correspondent.

The boy’s father claimed that the correspondent pointed a pistol at him and he pushed him and tried to leave the premises. But, he said that around 10 workers in the school assaulted him and he escaped from their clutches and alerted his family. Soon family members and relatives gathered at the school and held talks with the management.

Modakkurichi police arrived at the school and pacified them. Neither the parent nor the management preferred complaints and no case was registered. The school management could not be contacted for comments.

When contacted, District Collector H. Krishnanunni said that he will ask officials concerned to conduct an inquiry.

