School buses checked for COVID-19 compliance in Namakkal

Inspections were conducted by District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Revenue District Officers, Regional Transport Officers, Education Department officials, police and other senior officials on school buses to check compliance of the COVID-19 protocols ahead of reopening classes from September 1 here on Tuesday.

According to Transport Department officials, in Namakkal, 126 school buses were checkedfor adherence to various motor vehicle regulations and other safety features.

According to officials, very few vehicles did not qualify the checks and they have been given couple of days to rectify it. Schools would be able to operate buses only after they are found in adherence to special rules for school buses in State.

In Tiruchengode, 136 school buses were inspected and 60 vehicles in Paramathi.

Drivers and bus attenders were advised to undergo vaccination and follow all COVID-19 safety protocols, They have been advised to use sanitisers, masks and students must be made to sit following physical distancing norms.