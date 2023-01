January 03, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

A two-year-old girl was fatally knocked down by a speeding school bus with students here in Mathur on Tuesday. The victim Sabavathy, daughter of Sasikala-Kaliappan was playing outside her house in Santhampatty village in Mathur, when a speeding school bus of MGM Matriculation School knocked her down. According to the police, the girl was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The driver fled from the spot of the accident. Mathur police have registered a case.