School bus cleaner arrested for sexually assaulting LKG student in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday arrested a man employed as a bus cleaner and conductor in a private school in Tiruppur on charges of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl studying in LKG on the school premises.

The police said that D. Sathish (29) from Neruperichal was booked by the All Women Police – Tiruppur North under sections 7 (Sexual assault) and 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The arrest follows an investigation that lasted for more than 10 days, which involved questioning of over 20 staff members from the school and reviewing footage from multiple CCTV cameras.

The accused allegedly touched the victim in an inappropriate manner on December 14, the sources said. The victim’s mother lodged a police complaint on December 17. On the same day, over 500 persons from various organisations staged a demonstration till midnight on Perumanallur Road near Pooluvapatti demanding action against the accused.

The investigation was carried out by Inspector of All Women Police Station – Tiruppur North Prema and was supervised by Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha, the sources said. The accused was remanded in judicial custody late on Tuesday.