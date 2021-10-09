School building awaits inauguration for over a year

The newly constructed school building for the Government Higher Secondary School at Devarmalai in Bargur Hills is waiting for inauguration for over a year, forcing students to study in the open.

Started as a primary school in 1963, the school was upgraded as an elementary school in 2002, high school in 2011 and higher secondary school in 2016. While 300 students study from Classes I to V, about 400 students study from Classes VI to XII. Though the school was upgraded, additional classrooms and laboratories are not constructed. There are only six classrooms for the 700 and odd students while over 15 classes are required for the students.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown, five classes were conducted under the shade of a tree while two classes functioned from a community hall near the school. At present, about 220 students from Classes IX to XII are attending the classes and two classes are conducted in the open.

The State government had in 2016 allotted ₹1.68 crore for construction of a building for the high school with 12 rooms. Work began in 2018 and was completed in March, 2020. The keys were handed over to the school in the early 2021. But, due to various reasons such as the Assembly election and change of government, the building is yet to be inaugurated. The building comprises laboratory, staff room, headmaster and office rooms in the ground floor, four classrooms in the first floor and four classrooms in the second floor.

“During rainy season, students take shelter in the veranda,” a parent said. Since students were asked to ensure personal distance while in the class due to COVID-19 safety protocol, they faced hardship, the parent said. Sources said the new building was constructed only to accommodate high school students and six more classrooms were needed to accommodate the students of Classes XI and XII. “Even after shifting to the new building, two classes need to be conducted in the veranda,” said a teacher.

Anthiyur MLA, A.G. Venkatachalam told The Hindu the new school buildings in Devarmalai, Osur and Athani were proposed to be inaugurated by the ministers after the local body elections in the State.