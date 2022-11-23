School boy self-inflicts on being spurned by his female friend

November 23, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Plus Two student of a government school at Shoolagiri self-inflicted his body with a knife on being spurned by his female classmate outside the school premises. The boy reportedly resorted to the extreme step after the girl had broken up her friendship with him, according to the local sources. He was rescued and admitted to the Krishngiri Government Medical College Hospital

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

