  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School boy self-inflicts on being spurned by his female friend

November 23, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Plus Two student of a government school at Shoolagiri self-inflicted his body with a knife on being spurned by his female classmate outside the school premises. The boy reportedly resorted to the extreme step after the girl had broken up her friendship with him, according to the local sources. He was rescued and admitted to the Krishngiri Government Medical College Hospital

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.