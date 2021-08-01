Coimbatore

School accused of reducing marks of Class XII students in Coimbatore

Following the declaration of Class XII results for CBSE students, dozens of students and parents staged a demonstration outside a private CBSE school in Sulur accusing the school of reducing the marks of students on Saturday.

The demonstration was staged the Kathir Vidyaa Mandhir in Neelambur. According to one parent, several students found their marks to be lower than their expectations as the marks were calculated using the prescribed method by the CBSE following the cancellation of board examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We expected my son to score around 460 to 470, but his final score was only 400,” she said.

Sources in the school said that the Sulur police along with District Educational Officer (Coimbatore) held talks with the parents in the afternoon.

The school’s principal V. Swathi issued a statement on that the school authorities will submit the grievances of the parents to the CBSE’s Regional Office in Chennai and assured that the issue will be resolved on or before August 5.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2021 12:10:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/school-accused-of-reducing-marks-of-class-xii-students-in-coimbatore/article35659570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY