School accused of reducing marks of Class XII students in Coimbatore

Following the declaration of Class XII results for CBSE students, dozens of students and parents staged a demonstration outside a private CBSE school in Sulur accusing the school of reducing the marks of students on Saturday.

The demonstration was staged the Kathir Vidyaa Mandhir in Neelambur. According to one parent, several students found their marks to be lower than their expectations as the marks were calculated using the prescribed method by the CBSE following the cancellation of board examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We expected my son to score around 460 to 470, but his final score was only 400,” she said.

Sources in the school said that the Sulur police along with District Educational Officer (Coimbatore) held talks with the parents in the afternoon.

The school’s principal V. Swathi issued a statement on that the school authorities will submit the grievances of the parents to the CBSE’s Regional Office in Chennai and assured that the issue will be resolved on or before August 5.