Scholarship scam: Coimbatore police arrest five cyber criminals

June 17, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

COIMBATORE Five alleged cyber criminals were arrested by the Coimbatore police on Saturday for cheating parents by holding out promise of government scholarships for their wards.

The modus operandi of the accused David (32), Laransraj (28), Jamesh (30), Edwin Sagayaraj (31), and Manikam (34), all belonging to Sowripalayam in Namakkal district, was to contact parents of outgoing school students in various districts of Tamil Nadu by identifying themselves as staff of ‘Government Scholarship Department’, and sending QR codes to their Whatsapp numbers, with the instruction that they could scan the codes to streamline deposit of the scholarship amount directly to their bank accounts.

However, after scanning of the QR codes, the amounts in the bank accounts were embezzled by the gang. The cyber criminals are suspected to have cheated hundreds of parents across the State.

The accused who were found to be operating out of Pitampura in New Delhi, had reportedly undergone a training in cyberfraud.

The cyber criminals, arrested on the instructions of Additional Director General of Police, Cybercrime, were remanded in judicial custody.

A case was registered under IPC Sections 419, 420, 465, 468 and 471; and Section 66 D IT (Amendment) Act 2008.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan urged the public to be wary of callers indulging in enticing talks and dishing out fake promises with the motive of seeking details of bank accounts.