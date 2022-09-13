Scholarship for children of handloom weavers

Staff Reporter Coimbatore
September 13, 2022 18:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Children of handloom weavers and those involved in related industries can apply for educational scholarship scheme at textile institutions, Collector G.S. Sameeran said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Union government's National Handloom Development Programme guidelines, financial support up to ₹5,000 per month or ₹2 lakh per annum will be provided for three or four year-diploma or under graduate or postgraduate courses in State or Centre-funded textiles institutions.

A maximum of two children of a worker can avail themselves of this scholarship, as per regulations.

The handloom weaver or worker can submit their application, identity card, and bank details to the respective Weavers' Service Centres (WSCs) along with an admission letter from the institution and tuition fee receipt.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

WSCs shall submit the proposal along with the relevant documents for sanction of funds from the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts). For details, contact WSC in Thillanagar, Salem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
education
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app