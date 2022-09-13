Scholarship for children of handloom weavers

Children of handloom weavers and those involved in related industries can apply for educational scholarship scheme at textile institutions, Collector G.S. Sameeran said on Tuesday.

As per Union government's National Handloom Development Programme guidelines, financial support up to ₹5,000 per month or ₹2 lakh per annum will be provided for three or four year-diploma or under graduate or postgraduate courses in State or Centre-funded textiles institutions.

A maximum of two children of a worker can avail themselves of this scholarship, as per regulations.

The handloom weaver or worker can submit their application, identity card, and bank details to the respective Weavers' Service Centres (WSCs) along with an admission letter from the institution and tuition fee receipt.

WSCs shall submit the proposal along with the relevant documents for sanction of funds from the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts). For details, contact WSC in Thillanagar, Salem.