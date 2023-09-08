ADVERTISEMENT

Schemes implemented with Central government funding reviewed in Erode

September 08, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at Collectorate in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL.

 Various development works being carried out under the Central government funds were reviewed during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by committee president and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, was presided over by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur) and C. Saraswati (Modakkurichi).

A total of 28 schemes were taken up for review for speedy execution and completion.

Officials were asked to expedite the projects and complete them on time. Also, officials of various departments were asked to work in coordination for completion of the projects and put it to use for the public.

Manish Narnaware, Additional Collector (Development), Erode District Forest Officer Venkatesh Prabhu, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran, and officials were present.

