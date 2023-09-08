HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Schemes implemented with Central government funding reviewed in Erode

September 08, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at Collectorate in Erode on Friday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at Collectorate in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL.

 Various development works being carried out under the Central government funds were reviewed during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by committee president and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, was presided over by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur) and C. Saraswati (Modakkurichi).

A total of 28 schemes were taken up for review for speedy execution and completion.

Officials were asked to expedite the projects and complete them on time. Also, officials of various departments were asked to work in coordination for completion of the projects and put it to use for the public.

Manish Narnaware, Additional Collector (Development), Erode District Forest Officer Venkatesh Prabhu, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran, and officials were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.