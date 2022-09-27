Schemes implemented with Central government funding reviewed in Erode

MP A. Ganeshamurthi (right) chairing the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at the Collectorate in Erode on Tuesday. Collector H. Krishnanunni (third right) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Development schemes that were implemented in the district with the funding of the Central government were reviewed during the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Committee president and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi chaired the meeting that was presided by Collector H. Krishnanunni. Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P Selvaraj, Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi and senior officials were also present.

Mr. Ganeshamurthi said there were 3,199 villages in 225 village panchayats in all the 14 blocks in the district. A total of 3,06,253 people and 3,111 differently-abled persons registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and various works were being carried out.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen Part II, 31 integrated community sanitary complexes were constructed in areas where people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community lived without toilet facilities. “For 2022-23, 19 complexes have been sanctioned and work is in progress,” he added.

A total of 42 town panchayats were found to be open-defecation-free during the field inspection by the Centre, he added. The MP said a plastic waste management machine and an incineration plant would be installed for every three blocks in the district.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 5,043 houses were constructed against the target of 5,051 for the year 2016-17. In the current year, a target of 2,570 had been fixed while orders were issued for constructing 2,339 houses. Likewise, Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana scheme that aimed at fulfilling basic amenities in three Adi Dravidar habitations were being implemented at Gobichettipalayam, Erode and Chennimalai blocks, he added. “A total of 22 works were carried out in these three habitations,” he added.

The MP reviewed the progress of schemes implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Smart City Mission in Erode Corporation and other schemes that were funded by the Centre.

Navamani Kandasamy, District Panchayat president, L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development)/ Project Director, District Forest Officers S. Gowtham (Erode), Kiruba Shankar (Sathyamangalam), Getzi Leema Amalini, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and other officials were present.