Scheme launch on amavasya reveals DMK’s hollow stand on Sanathana Dharma: Annamalai

September 26, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST

COIMBATORE: The launch of the ₹1,000 monthly assistance for women under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) on the auspicious amavasya day on September 14, a day prior to the birth anniversary of Anna when it was originally planned, reveals the true face of the DMK government and its stance on Sanathana Dharma, State president of the BJP K. Annamalai claimed on Monday.

The DMK has done a grave mistake by opposing Sanathana Dharma as, in his view, it was tantamount to mocking Hindus, and the cultural moorings. At the end of his En Mann En Makkal padayatra in areas covering Coimbatore South constituency, he claimed the DMK was bound to bite the dust in the Parliamentary elections, similar to the crushing defeat it faced in the 1991 Assembly election in which the party had won only in two seats.

The assistance under KMUT was a pittance doled out by the government after raising power charges and property tax by 50 per cent, and water tax by 30 per cent, he said. Also, as against 2.25 crore ration card holders, the benefit given with restrictions was confined to only 1.06 crore families. Besides, the restriction imposed on more than one woman member in a joint family getting the benefit has created rifts in the family system, Mr. Annamalai claimed, adding that the people in Coimbatore were wise enough to see through the DMK’s game plan.

The BJP, on its part, has delivered on its promise on women empowerment through the 33 per cent representation in Parliament and Assemblies, he said.

Accompanied by Union Minister L. Murugan and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore Urban district president Balaji Uttamaramasamy, and other senior leaders, Mr. Annamalai covered over seven km in the padayatra on Monday, from Ganapathy to Edayarpalayam, where he addressed the party cadre and supporters.