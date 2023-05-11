ADVERTISEMENT

SCERT training programme for DIET faculty concludes

May 11, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Faculty of DIETs undergo training programme of State Council of Educational Research and Training in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

: A three-day training programme of SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) on ‘health and wellness of school-going children’ for faculty of DIETs culminated here on Thursday.

Resource persons from SCERT-oriented participants representing DIETs from all districts of Tamil Nadu spoke on various aspects related to the topic that included mental health, interpersonal relationship, values and responsible citizenship, gender equality, and sanitation. K. Rajha, Principal, DIET, Coimbatore, which organised the programme, inaugurated the training.

Through discussion, case study and situation analysis, the resource persons from SCERT comprising N. Sathi, A. Mohan Sundar, and D. Meenakshi also engaged the participants on other vital topics such as prevention and management of substance abuse, promotion of healthy lifestyle, reproductive health and HIV prevention, safety and security against violence and injuries, and promotion of safe use of internet, gadgets and media.

These disseminated concepts would develop life skills of the students, equipping them to handle vulnerable situtions and take informed decisions, according to the resource persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US