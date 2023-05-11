HamberMenu
SCERT training programme for DIET faculty concludes

May 11, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Faculty of DIETs undergo training programme of State Council of Educational Research and Training in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Faculty of DIETs undergo training programme of State Council of Educational Research and Training in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

: A three-day training programme of SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) on ‘health and wellness of school-going children’ for faculty of DIETs culminated here on Thursday.

Resource persons from SCERT-oriented participants representing DIETs from all districts of Tamil Nadu spoke on various aspects related to the topic that included mental health, interpersonal relationship, values and responsible citizenship, gender equality, and sanitation. K. Rajha, Principal, DIET, Coimbatore, which organised the programme, inaugurated the training.

Through discussion, case study and situation analysis, the resource persons from SCERT comprising N. Sathi, A. Mohan Sundar, and D. Meenakshi also engaged the participants on other vital topics such as prevention and management of substance abuse, promotion of healthy lifestyle, reproductive health and HIV prevention, safety and security against violence and injuries, and promotion of safe use of internet, gadgets and media.

These disseminated concepts would develop life skills of the students, equipping them to handle vulnerable situtions and take informed decisions, according to the resource persons.

