SCERT orients school heads on preventing substance abuse among students

May 20, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) organised a day-long advocacy meeting for 50 headmasters of schools in Coimbatore district on ‘preventing substance abuse’ among students, recently.

The programme was conducted under the National Population Education Project (NPEP) by the District Institute of Education and Training.

State NPEP Coordinator N. Sathi, Assistant Professor, SCERT, oriented the participants on the national reports on ‘Substance Use and Tobacco Use’ and sensitised them to the position of Tamil Nadu.

The participants were also oriented on the nature and source of various substances abused by adolescents and the short-term and long-term effects.

K. Rajha, Principal, DIET, Coimbatore inaugurated the training programme and emphasised the need to ensure that school campuses are free from tobacco and other such narcotic materials.

The school heads took part in group discussions on four topics: preventing the access of tobacco products to adolescent students, strategies for sensitising the students on substance abuse, strategies for rehabilitating the adolescents who are already using substances, and strategies for ensuring tobacco and other substance free school campus.

The school heads presented their plan of action following the group discussion and resolved to accelerate efforts to prevent substance abuse among students.

