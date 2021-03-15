Scent factory, a persistent demand in the region

Land acquisition for expansion of Salem Airport is one of the major issues

Omalur constituency will see fight between the Congress and the AIADMK in the upcoming Assembly elections.

R. Mohan Kumaramangalm is the Congress nominee for the constituency and R. Mani will contest on behalf of the ruling party. V. Srinivasan will contest in Makkal Needhi Maiam’s ticket.

It is one of the constituencies that gets benefited by the Mettur surplus water scheme and it has brought hopes among the farmers in the region. Implementation of the long-standing demand like the Mettur surplus scheme is expected to work in favour of the ruling party.

V. Shakthi, an agriculturist in the region, says they are hopeful that once the surplus water reaches the region, water for agriculture needs will be met. Flower cultivation is one of the major farming activity here. Flowers from the region are sent to Chennai, Bengaluru and other important flower markets. Florists have been demanding a scent manufacturing unit in the region for long.

The constituency also hosts the Salem Airport and its development and expansion have been a major demand among the business community and travellers in the region. The airport remained non-functional and resumed operations in 2018. At present, only one flight is operated from the airport to Chennai. The public have been demanding flights to other important cities and operation of evening flight.

The airport caters to passengers from the neighbouring Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts. The inclusion of the airport in Udan 4.0 scheme and Airport Authority of India’s proposal to start a pilot training school here has brought in new hopes regarding airport development. However, acquisition of land for the airport’s expansion is another issue in the constituency. About 609 acre has to be acquired for expansion of the airport and there is opposition to it. Though a section of landowners are willing to give away their lands, they are reportedly demanding higher compensation.

Though located on the important Salem-Bengaluru National Highway, residents here complain that most of the buses do not stop at Omalur bus stand. The public have also been demanding measures to desilt the Sarbanga river.