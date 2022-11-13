Scattered rainfall across Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 13, 2022 18:18 IST

Coimbatore district registered an average rainfall of 46.78 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Chinnakallar received the highest amount of rainfall with 86 mm and Annur the lowest with 2.4 mm.

The Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts received an average rainfall of 19.82 mm and 31.90 mm, respectively, during the same period.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the areas in the east zone in the city and ordered clearance of encroachments in the storm water drains. He also instructed the Corporation school headmasters to monitor the stability of the buildings.

In the Nilgiris, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran and Collector S.P. Amrith inspected the rain affected areas in Coonoor. The Minister gave ₹ 4,100 each to three families whose houses have been partially damaged.

