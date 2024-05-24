ADVERTISEMENT

Scat count undertaken on day 2 of elephant census in Hosur division

Published - May 24, 2024 04:32 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

File | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

Day two of elephant census on Friday, May 24, 2024 witnessed scat count along straight transects lines by forest teams comprising of 170 personnel in Hosur forest division that is part of Cauvery North and South Wildlife Sanctuary in Hosur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The census is part of the three-day of Comprehensive Elephant census as a synchronised exercise spread across all 4 Southern States with contiguous forest stretches.

The comprehensive elephant census is a three day exercise with day one of direct sighting of elephants; day 2 of scat count; and day 3 of direct sighting only around water holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here in Hosur, on day one on Thursday, the block method relied on direct sighting of elephants by the forest teams. The census area was divided into 40 blocks, with each block of 5.Sq.km radius. However, the direct sighting area was confined to 15 kms long zig-zag walk by the teams.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Day 2 on Friday, witnessed walks along the transect line of 2 kms, where elephant scat was counted.

On Saturday, the teams would be perched in the vicinity of waterholes for direct sighting for count of elephants arriving at the water holes to quench thirst.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US