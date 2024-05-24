Scat count undertaken on day 2 of elephant census in Hosur division

Day two of elephant census on Friday, May 24, 2024 witnessed scat count along straight transects lines by forest teams comprising of 170 personnel in Hosur forest division that is part of Cauvery North and South Wildlife Sanctuary in Hosur.

The census is part of the three-day of Comprehensive Elephant census as a synchronised exercise spread across all 4 Southern States with contiguous forest stretches.

The comprehensive elephant census is a three day exercise with day one of direct sighting of elephants; day 2 of scat count; and day 3 of direct sighting only around water holes.

Here in Hosur, on day one on Thursday, the block method relied on direct sighting of elephants by the forest teams. The census area was divided into 40 blocks, with each block of 5.Sq.km radius. However, the direct sighting area was confined to 15 kms long zig-zag walk by the teams.

Day 2 on Friday, witnessed walks along the transect line of 2 kms, where elephant scat was counted.

On Saturday, the teams would be perched in the vicinity of waterholes for direct sighting for count of elephants arriving at the water holes to quench thirst.

