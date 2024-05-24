GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Scat count undertaken on day 2 of elephant census in Hosur division

Published - May 24, 2024 04:32 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau
File

File | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

Day two of elephant census on Friday, May 24, 2024 witnessed scat count along straight transects lines by forest teams comprising of 170 personnel in Hosur forest division that is part of Cauvery North and South Wildlife Sanctuary in Hosur.

The census is part of the three-day of Comprehensive Elephant census as a synchronised exercise spread across all 4 Southern States with contiguous forest stretches.

The comprehensive elephant census is a three day exercise with day one of direct sighting of elephants; day 2 of scat count; and day 3 of direct sighting only around water holes.

Here in Hosur, on day one on Thursday, the block method relied on direct sighting of elephants by the forest teams. The census area was divided into 40 blocks, with each block of 5.Sq.km radius. However, the direct sighting area was confined to 15 kms long zig-zag walk by the teams.

Day 2 on Friday, witnessed walks along the transect line of 2 kms, where elephant scat was counted.

On Saturday, the teams would be perched in the vicinity of waterholes for direct sighting for count of elephants arriving at the water holes to quench thirst.

Related Topics

Hosur / animal science

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.