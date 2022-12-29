HamberMenu
Scan centre at private hospital sealed in Erode

December 29, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Health officials sealing the scan centre of a private hospital in Erode on Thursday.

Officials from the Health and Revenue Departments on Thursday sealed the scan centre at Iswarya Fertility Centre on Sathy Road after the centre was found to be functioning without licence.

A woman, who had undergone scanning at the centre, had recently lodged a complaint with the district administration that it was functioning without licence and records were not maintained properly.

Collector H. Krishnanunni directed the Health Department to inspect the hospital and conduct an inquiry.

A team led by R. Premakumari, Joint Director of Health Services, Erode district, along with revenue officials went to the hospital and verified records. It was found that when the woman had undergone scanning, the centre did not possess licence. After she lodged a complaint, the hospital obtained a licence. Hence, violations were found and the scan centre was sealed and a notice was served on the hospital seeking explanation within 15 days.

