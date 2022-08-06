Coimbatore

Scan centre at private hospital in Erode sealed

Staff Reporter ERODE August 06, 2022 21:14 IST
In a case related to illegal oocyte sale, the scan centre at Sudha Hospitals in the city was sealed by health officials on Saturday.

A team led by R. Premakumari, Joint Director of Health Services, Erode district, along with revenue officials went to the hospital in the evening and the room in which scan machines were kept was sealed.

It may be noted that the centre was sealed on July 15 after which the hospital moved the Madras High Court, which quashed the order and the seal was removed.

On Friday, the court quashed the order issued to remove the seal. When officials went to the hospital to seal the centre on the same day, hospital staff objected and demanded that the team produce the court order. Hence, officials left after which hospital doctors and staff staged a sit-in-protest for over three hours.

Later in the evening, doctors, representatives of trade and industrial associations and dignitaries in the city met Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and urged him to drop the action against the hospital.

