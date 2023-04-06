Scamsters target tourists in Nilgiris during busy summer season, police appeal for caution

April 06, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Cyber Crime Police in the Nilgiris are investigating frauds perpetrated by scamsters who are preying on unsuspecting tourists trying to book hotel rooms during the summer season, in the district.

L. Philip, Inspector of Police (Cyber Crime Police), said that the scamsters were hacking into hotel websites and changing the contact information and addresses of the hotels and resorts in question. When tourists would try to get in touch with the hotel, they would end up calling the phone numbers of the scamster, who would take payments from them, claiming it was for room bookings he said. “It is only when the toruists visit the location that they realise they have been duped and that the money was transferred to the scamsters instead of the hotels,” said Mr. Philip.

So far, the Nilgiris district police have received five such complaints from hotel owners and tourists, with the tourists losing anywhere between ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 due to the scam, police said. The police are continuing their investigations into the incidents, and have traced the scamsters to Delhi. They suspect that there could be more instances of such scams that have gone unreported.

The police said the scamsters were taking advantage of the surge in demand for hotel rooms during the summer festival season and have urged caution among travelers.

The police have called for a meeting with hotel owners from across the district, asking them to post landline numbers on their websites and not mobile phone numbers. They have also appealed to tourists to verify that the bank accounts they send money to, belong to legitimate businesses.