‘SC student admitted to government school’

With the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) demanding an explanation from the School Education Department for alleged denial of admission to a Scheduled Caste (SC) student in the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Thondamuthur, the department officials said on Friday that the boy has been admitted to the school.
Officials said that the boy was asked to pay additional fees to enrol in English medium at the school in September, which his parents refused to. However, the boy was enrolled in Class XI English medium on September 7 and he has started attending online classes, the officials said.
The NCSC had sent a notice to the Director of School Education on October 22 based on a complaint lodged by the coordinator of Coimbatore District Federation of SC Organisations M. Nagendran. The complaint alleged that the boy was denied admission due to his caste. Chief Educational Officer P. Usha had submitted a report on this issue to the School Education Department. Meanwhile, Mr. Nagendran has accused the staff members of the school of discrimination against the boy. The officials have denied this charge.
