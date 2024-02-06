ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Foundation assesses CSR impact of palliative care at Karamadai Block in Coimbatore

February 06, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the SBI Group, recently assessed the impact of its palliative care for beneficiaries in 17 villages of Karamadai Block of Coimbatore district.

At the event chaired by Vikram H. Kalkura, Trustee of the Chennai-based DEAN Foundation, that implements SBI Anugraha for extending palliative care, stakeholders shared insights into how compassionate care could transform lives of patients and their families.

The SBI Anugraha medical team addresses the emotional aspects of the patients, making the initiative a fulfilling task, Jagannath Sahoo, president and Chief Operating Officer of SBI Foundation said.

Only 15% of the one percentile of people needing palliative care were receiving end-of-life-care, Rajaram Chavan, Senior Manager, SBI Foundation, said, emphasising on necessity to meet the enormous need.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Jayaraman, chief civil surgeon, Mettupalayam Government Hospital, said the home care services provided by the DEAN Foundation also benefitted patients taking treatment at the GHs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US