SBI conducts builders’ meet in Coimbatore

State Bank of India is giving more thrust to financing builders, R. Radhakrishna, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, said here recently.

Mr. Radhakrishna, who inaugurated a three day property fair Fair Pro 2022, said the bank saw ₹6,000 crore growth in home loan segment in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry last financial year. It expects another ₹6,500 crore growth this year in the State, which is expected to gain momentum in the second and third quarters. Builder finance was picking up across the State, especially Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchi and the bank was also giving thrust to it.

He also conducted a meeting with the builders here. The bank of India will prioritise and give instant loans to those who want to purchase a land or house, he said. The SBI will start focusing on giving loans for realtors and builders, he said.