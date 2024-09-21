GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SBI ATM burgled of Rs.23 lakh in Krishnagiri

Published - September 21, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A State Bank of India ATM was robbed of ₹23 lakh at midnight on Friday. The incident came to light on Saturday morning after customers who had entered the kiosk noticed the broken machine and alerted Maharajakadai police.

The ATM, located inside a private building on Kuppam National Highway, was filled with ₹12 lakh in cash only a few hours before the alleged robbery.

According to the police, black paint was sprayed on the CCTV of the kiosk, and the machine was broken open using a gas welding machine. The bank is calculating the cash that was already in the ATM, against the additional cash deposited in the machine and tracking customer transactions since then to arrive at the exact amount robbed. Forensic personnel were roped in to collect fingerprints and police are now examining footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood.

