Sawmill, godown destroyed in fire in Salem

Updated - November 21, 2024 06:31 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out at a sawmill and the attached godown in Salem city and destroyed properties in the late hours of Wednesday.

The mill, owned by Santhosh of Sanniyasigundu, manufactures doors, windows and other household items, that are sent to other States. Over 10 workers, mostly from North India, were employed at the mill. On Wednesday, Santhosh closed the shop and left for home. At around 10.30 p.m., thick black smoke emanated from the mill, and the neighbours alerted the Shevapet Fire and Rescue Services Department.

The fire spread to the entire mill and the godown, with fire tenders from Suramangalam, Attayampatti, Omalur, Vazhapadi, and other nearby stations rushing to the spot. A 20-foot compound wall hindered the operations and an earthmover was used to remove the wall. The power supply to the area was cut off as a precautionary measure. People gathered in large numbers and over 30 firefighters brought the fire under control in four hours. Since oil godown, commercial establishments and households were present in the vicinity, steps were taken to prevent the fire from spreading.

Fire fighters said properties in the mill and godown were gutted in the fire and the exact cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation.

