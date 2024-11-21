 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sawmill, godown destroyed in fire in Salem

Updated - November 21, 2024 06:31 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out at a sawmill and the attached godown in Salem city and destroyed properties in the late hours of Wednesday.

The mill, owned by Santhosh of Sanniyasigundu, manufactures doors, windows and other household items, that are sent to other States. Over 10 workers, mostly from North India, were employed at the mill. On Wednesday, Santhosh closed the shop and left for home. At around 10.30 p.m., thick black smoke emanated from the mill, and the neighbours alerted the Shevapet Fire and Rescue Services Department.

The fire spread to the entire mill and the godown, with fire tenders from Suramangalam, Attayampatti, Omalur, Vazhapadi, and other nearby stations rushing to the spot. A 20-foot compound wall hindered the operations and an earthmover was used to remove the wall. The power supply to the area was cut off as a precautionary measure. People gathered in large numbers and over 30 firefighters brought the fire under control in four hours. Since oil godown, commercial establishments and households were present in the vicinity, steps were taken to prevent the fire from spreading.

Fire fighters said properties in the mill and godown were gutted in the fire and the exact cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation.

Published - November 21, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.