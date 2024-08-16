GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Savukku’ Shankar granted bail in second case in Coimbatore

Published - August 16, 2024 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar was granted conditional bail on Friday in the second case that was registered against him in Coimbatore.

Fourth judicial magistrate R. Saravana Babu granted bail to Mr. Shankar in the case registered by the Race Course police in Coimbatore in May this year, which relates to alleged derogatory remarks made against freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Madras High Court quashes ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s detention under Goondas Act

YouTuber Felix Gerald is the other accused in the case as the interview was posted on his YouTube channel ‘Red Pix 24x7’ in October 2023.

With this, Mr. Shankar has been granted bail in all the two cases against him in Coimbatore. The first case was registered by the Coimbatore city cybercrime police, for alleged derogatory remarks made against police personnel in Tamil Nadu in an interview given to a YouTube channel. He was granted bail in the case on July 26.

Supreme Court stays Tamil Nadu police from taking coercive steps against ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Since lawyers who practise at Coimbatore courts are continuing their boycott in protest against the new criminal laws implemented by the Union government, advocate Mowli Vellimalai from Delhi appeared for Mr. Shankar.

A lawyer known to Mr. Shankar said that the latter has been granted bail in all the cases that were registered against him in various districts, and a detention order served on him under the Goondas Act served on August 12, 2024 in a case relating to alleged possession of ganja in Theni.

