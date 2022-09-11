Saviours of jungles remembered in Coimbatore on National Forest Martyrs’ Day

Forest Department staff who died in the line of duty were remembered as the National Forest Martyrs’ Day was observed at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and director of TNFA Sewa Singh headed the martyrs’ day programme held on the campus.

Mr. Singh and senior officials from the Forest Department paid homage to the departed staff by laying wreaths at the martyrs column.

Mr. Singh said that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has been observing the day from 2017 to honour the staff who sacrificed their lives while protecting natural forest and wildlife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members of Forest Department staff who died during their service were honoured at the event. Three rounds were fired in the air in the honour of martyrs.

Principal of Central Academy For State Forest Service V. Thirunavukarasu, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve D. Venkatesh, Coimbatore District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, TNFA Deputy Director V. Subbaiah and other senior officials were present.