Saviours of jungles remembered in Coimbatore on National Forest Martyrs’ Day

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 11, 2022 21:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department staff who died in the line of duty were remembered as the National Forest Martyrs’ Day was observed at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and director of TNFA Sewa Singh headed the martyrs’ day programme held on the campus.

Mr. Singh and senior officials from the Forest Department paid homage to the departed staff by laying wreaths at the martyrs column.

Mr. Singh said that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has been observing the day from 2017 to honour the staff who sacrificed their lives while protecting natural forest and wildlife.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members of Forest Department staff who died during their service were honoured at the event. Three rounds were fired in the air in the honour of martyrs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Principal of Central Academy For State Forest Service V. Thirunavukarasu, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve D. Venkatesh, Coimbatore District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, TNFA Deputy Director V. Subbaiah and other senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app