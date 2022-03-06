SaveSoil Movement: Isha founder begins 100-day motorcycle journey

To stress the need to protect soil health and urge governments to take steps, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev began a 100-day motorcycle journey on Sunday.

A release from the organisation said that over the next 100 days, he would travel 30,000 km across 27 countries to make ‘SaveSoil’ a global movement.

The release said the Movement was an effort to make governments in 192 countries bring out a policy that there should be 3 % – 6% organic content in soil in agricultural lands, as this was a responsibility to future generation.

The Sadhguru would make his first stop in the U.S. and proceed to the Caribbean nations to sign MoUs with the governments there.

He would also address the 15th session of the Convention of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos in May.