Save Soil Movement to honour women achievers in Coimbatore

March 06, 2023 - COIMBATORE

The Save Soil Movement by Isha Foundation will facilitate women achievers to mark the International Women’s Day at Thavathiru Santhalinga Adigalar Arts, Science and Tamil College in Perur on March 8.

The women achievers include Priya Rajnarayanan for her terrace gardening training and her role in Tamil Nadu Seed Collecting Organisation; Manvasanai’s Menaka for spreading awareness on millets and millet-based food; Jospin Mary for her achievements in Apiculture i.e maintaining honeybees and hives and Yamunadevi for her method on earning steadily with native breed cows, a release said.

Seminars will also be conducted. For registration, contact 9442590077 and 83000 93777.

