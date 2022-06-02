Save Soil marathon in Coimbatore on June 5
In order to create awareness about the global soil extinction, the volunteers of the Save Soil movement will organise a marathon on June 5 to World Environment Day..
The 5 km. marathon is open to all, aged above seven, will start at 6.30 a.m. from Sri Rangammal Education Center near VOC Park and end at the same place. Those who are unable to run can participate in the walkathon, a release said. All the participants will be issued certificate online.
Those interested can pre-register by calling 97904 70804.
