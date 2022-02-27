Sathyamangalam native arrested for impregnating minor girl

The All Women Police Station (AWPS) at Kangeyam in Tiruppur rural have arrested a man on charges of impregnating a minor girl after marrying her. The police said that the 26-year-old man from Sathyamangalam was arrested on Saturday.

The police said that the girl, a class XI student, was from a village near Uthukuli in Tiruppur district. She became close to the man from Sathyamangalam when she was staying with her relatives last year. The man and the girl exchanged garlands at a temple without informing their parents. They moved to a rented house after their parents came to know about the marriage and opposed it.

The girl, according to the police, was recently taken to a hospital in Tiruppur for check up and the doctor who examined her found that she was in the last trimester of pregnancy. The hospital authorities informed the AWPS, Kangeyam, that the girl was minor.

The police investigated the incident and confirmed that the girl was minor and the accused was aware of it while marrying and impregnating her. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.