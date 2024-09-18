GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Satellite ring road works inspected in Hosur

Published - September 18, 2024 09:01 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. M. Sarayu inspected the NH 844 Hosur -Dharmapuri ring road works in Hosur on Wednesday. 18 September 2024. | Photo Credit: Bashkaran

Collector K.M. Sarayu inspected work on the Satellite town Ring road on NH 948 stretches from Hosur to Rayakottai and Dharmapuri here on Wednesday.

The Collector inspected the ongoing road works at Perandapalli, specifically the construction of the butterfly flyover. During the inspection, Ms. Sarayu engaged with the public and listened to their concerns. The public’s requests included the construction of a tar road and widening of the road from the national highway to Moranapalli village by up to 100 meters. Additionally, there were requests for line roads in Karupalli, a link road in Attur Baduthepalli, and an overhead bridge.

Inspections were carried out along Perandapalli, Muthali, Marasanthiram, Alur, Pathamuthali, Kaarupalli, Mallasanthiram NH 948. Upon the demands, Collector Sarayu instructed the revenue officials to explore the possibilities for expansion works.

