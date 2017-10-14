Sasikumar murder case: SID gets 7-day custody of accused

The Special Investigation Division (SID) probing the murder of Hindu Munnani spokesperson C. Sasikumar got a seven-day custody of the accused, Subair, who was arrested a couple of days ago.

The SID had on Wednesday arrested the resident of G.M. Nagar, Ukkadam, near the Mullupadi railway gate, Kinathukadavu, when he went there to meet his wife.

The SIT then produced him before the Chief Judicial Magistrate K.R. Mathurasekaran, who had remanded him in judicial custody.

Thereafter, the SID moved an application before the CJM court on Thursday seeking Subair’s custody for 14 days for interrogation. Sources said that the SID believed that its interrogation of Subair, who went into hiding following the arrest of another accused Sadham Hussain, could help them piece together how they hatched the plot and executed the murder.

Third arrest

After hearing both the sides, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Mathurasekaran granted custody of Subair to the SID for seven days and directed it to produce him by 5 p.m on October 20.

Subair’s arrest is the third for the SID. It had arrested Hussain and Syed Abuthahir, a Saibaba Colony resident at Subramaniampalayam in the Thudiyalur Police limits on September 22, 2016.